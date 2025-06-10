Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.6% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

