Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,807,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 652,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 641,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,867,000.

FPEI stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

