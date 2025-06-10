Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

