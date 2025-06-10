Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

