Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Graco by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,298,000 after acquiring an additional 374,967 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

