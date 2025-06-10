Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:WY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

