FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a 5.1% increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.

FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

