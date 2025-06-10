Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of AQN opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -16.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

