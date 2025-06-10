Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.7% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after buying an additional 167,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

