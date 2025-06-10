Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $2.28 Million in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,958,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $91,869,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,669 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Middleby by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 621 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.62 per share, for a total transaction of $92,914.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,139,834 shares in the company, valued at $469,781,963.08. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

