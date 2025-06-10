Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.93 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

