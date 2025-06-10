Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

