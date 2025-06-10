Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 6,927 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,033 shares of company stock valued at $175,485,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

