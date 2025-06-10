Fourpath Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GE opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

