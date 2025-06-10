Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

