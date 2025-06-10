Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,631,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,017,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,989,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 1,705,537 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,536.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 700,524 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

