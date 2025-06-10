Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $10.88 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

