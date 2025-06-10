Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Shares of MA opened at $584.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $591.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.23 and its 200-day moving average is $542.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

