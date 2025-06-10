Vestment Financial LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Vestment Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vestment Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vestment Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 16.9%

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

