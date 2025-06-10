Vestment Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR)

Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAR. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 46.9% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 513,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

