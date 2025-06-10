Mantle Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Mantle has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $129.49 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.65847982 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $113,575,786.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

