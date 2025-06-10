Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $78.54 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,363,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

