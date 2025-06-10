Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 9,310 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

