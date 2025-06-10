Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $262,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 41.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.6% in the first quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,093.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $991.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

