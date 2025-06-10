Restore plc (LON:RST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 90.0% increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Restore stock opened at GBX 253.95 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. Restore has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.00 million, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restore will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restore news, insider Dan Baker acquired 1,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,374.44). Also, insider Charles Skinner acquired 44,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £99,985.50 ($135,500.07). 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 380 ($5.15) to GBX 400 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

