Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates InflaRx FY2026 Earnings

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InflaRx in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFRX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

InflaRx Price Performance

InflaRx stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 33,362.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 1,933.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 634,045 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

