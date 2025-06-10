Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Kura Oncology FY2026 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KURA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.