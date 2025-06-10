Brokers Issue Forecasts for MannKind FY2026 Earnings

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 12,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $53,143.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,109.20. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,746 shares of company stock worth $589,958. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

