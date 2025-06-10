Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Microsoft FY2026 Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the software giant will post earnings of $15.19 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $512.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $472.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $473.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.09.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

