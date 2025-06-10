Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cloudflare FY2026 Earnings

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cloudflare in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cloudflare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0%

NET stock opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of -808.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $104,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,020. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,976 shares of company stock worth $74,746,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

