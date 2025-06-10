Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Disc Medicine FY2026 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of IRON opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $334,117.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,438.84. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $4,529,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,680.05. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,360 shares of company stock worth $8,111,828. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Disc Medicine by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 948,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459,434 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $78,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

