Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts MongoDB FY2026 Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.16. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,208 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,739 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

