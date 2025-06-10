Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.2% during the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9%

PG stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.