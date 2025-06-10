Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in RTX were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

