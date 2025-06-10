Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BELFB. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $984.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,821,000 after buying an additional 141,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

