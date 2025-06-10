VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

