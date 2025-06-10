SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.
SunCar Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of SDA stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. SunCar Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
