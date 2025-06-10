SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of SDA stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. SunCar Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SunCar Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

