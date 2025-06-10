iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.90. The company has a market cap of $591.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

