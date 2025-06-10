Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $741.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.