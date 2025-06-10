Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

NYSE JPM opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

