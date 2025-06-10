Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.52 and its 200-day moving average is $389.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

