Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WFC opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

