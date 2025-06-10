Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 166 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,807.49. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $676.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
