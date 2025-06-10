Central Valley Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $267.87 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $3,307,026.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,411.31. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total transaction of $1,683,042.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

