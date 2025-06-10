Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

