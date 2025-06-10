SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,515 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after buying an additional 518,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

