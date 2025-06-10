iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $137,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

