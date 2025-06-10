Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.46.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7%

MCK opened at $707.79 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $731.00. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $699.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

