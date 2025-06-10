ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $770.20 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $303.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.74 and its 200-day moving average is $712.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

