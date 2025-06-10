Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 209,898 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 480,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.7%

TCPC stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -172.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In related news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

